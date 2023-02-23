Banyana win trophy for topping Group A of Turkish Women’s Cup

Banyana Banyana were presented with a trophy and medals after they were crowned Group A winners of the Turkish Women’s Cup on Wednesday.

Coach Desiree Ellis and her charges had their participation in the competition questioned by many football lovers after they travelled to Türkiye two days after the country was struck by a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Evgeni Marinov of Evima Football, the organisers of the tournament, confirmed to www.safa.net that the reigning Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions won their group on goal difference ahead of runners-up Slovenia. Both countries were tied on four points.

“It was very important to have a team like yours here because you are Fifa Women’s World Cup participants. This is very important, and we hope at the same time this was a very good experience for you,” said Marinov.

“After the game against Slovenia yesterday [on Tuesday], we said the winner of the event was your national team, South Africa. You have the same points as Slovenia, but in terms of the goal difference, yours is better and you are in first place.”

Banyana thumped Uzbekistan 3-0 in their first match on Saturday, which was followed by a 1-1 draw against the Slovenians at the Emirhan Sport Complex in Antalya on Tuesday afternoon.

Marinov confirmed that Hildah Magaia, who scored the equaliser against Slovenia, has been named the midfielder of the tournament.

Fellow southern African side Zambia claimed three points while Uzbekistan had nothing to show after losing all their matches.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author