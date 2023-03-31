Barker confident to cause an upset against Amakhosi

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is confident that his side has what it takes to down Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The encounter is expected to be one thrilling contest, as both sides have been on a good run of form prior to the international break.

Stellies have been unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions, while Amakhosi recorded four consecutive games for the first time since 2017.

Ahead of the encounter, Barker said his side is well-prepared, with their defensive and offensive play key in getting a positive result.

“Preparations for the match have gone well and the mood in the camp has been good, there is a lot of enthusiasm and positivity, which is always good to see,” Barker said.

“It is important to continue to be humble and not become complacent with the run that we are on. We are always looking for areas to improve and on becoming a better team than we were in the previous match.

“Chiefs themselves are on a good run. They have been playing well and have good players all around, goal threats and players with good individual quality.

“We have to do well what we do well as a football club, and negate the strengths that they have as a team. We do believe if we do that, we have the capability to ask questions of them.

With speedy forward Iqraam Rayners carrying a bag of goals since re-joining the Stellenbosch and being officially given the February and March player of the month accolade, Barker will be looking to his talisman to help them cause a setback against Arthur Zwane’s side.

Kick-off time is at 5:30 pm.

