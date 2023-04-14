Barker expects tough Sundowns squad for cup encounter

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker is awaiting a strong Mamelodi Sundowns team when they meet in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

Ever since Sundowns were crowned the DStv Premiership champions over a week ago, they have visibly lifted their foot off the pedal, drawing three matches.

Barker, however, is wary of the threat Masandawana pose, and urges his side to be disciplined and stick to a game plan.

“It’s a massive game this weekend, we all know the formidability of our opponents, but what a great opportunity to play in a quarter-final of the Nedbank Cup against the reigning champions in Cape Town,” said Barker.

“When they have possession of the ball, we will have to be structured, organised and stick to our defensive structures as best as we can.

“It goes without saying that you need to play to your full potential against a team like Sundowns, and have to execute your game plan to the best of your ability.”

Stellies are one of the few teams that have been able to salvage a point against the Brazilians when they recently played to a 1-1 draw.

Despite that, Barker is expecting his opposite number Rulani Mokwena to show up with a tough Sundowns squad.

“We expect a full-strength Sundowns squad at the weekend, and we are preparing as best as we can and really look forward to the encounter,” Barker said.

“We’ve had a good run, scoring nine goals across two games, so hopefully we can overcome this hurdle because then anything is possible for us beyond that.”

Kick-off is at 6pm.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author