Bayern suspend Sadio Mane for dressing-room outburst

Bayern Munich have suspended Sadio Mane for misconduct days after the German soccer giants lost 3-0 to Manchester City in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

This after allegations that the Senegal captain was involved in a dressing-room outburst with teammate Leroy Sane.

German newspaper Bild reported that the former Manchester City winger sustained a cut to his lip after Mane punched him in the dressing room.

Bayern later issued a statement confirming that the 31-year-old Mane has been suspended for one game and that he will also be fined.

“Sadio Mané, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday’s home match against 1899 Hoffenheim,” reads the club’s statement.

“This is due to his misconduct after Bayern’s Champions League match at Manchester City. Mané will also be given a fine.”

Sadio Mané will not be part of the matchday squad against TSG Hoffenheim this weekend. — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) April 13, 2023

It goes without saying that Mane is not enjoying his stint with the Bundesliga champions since joining them from Liverpool in 2022.

The Senegalese is struggling to find form and has not lived up to the expectations of replacing goal machine Robert Lewandoski, only scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.

Bayern is famously known for winning the league unchallenged. However, this season has been different, as they are ahead of rivals Borussia Dortmund by only two points with seven games remaining to the end of the season.

Their campaign has been clouded with drama after the club hierarchy made surprising managerial changes when they recently replaced Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel.

With the season approaching the final stages and a mountain to climb in the Champions League against City, Bayern will need all the firepower to turn things around.

