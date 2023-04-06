Benzema hat-trick sends Madrid to Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid have booked their spot in the Copa del Rey final after thumping archrivals Barcelona 4-0 (4-1 on aggregate) in the El Clasico played at the Camp Nou Stadium on Wednesday night.

Thanks to a ruthless Karim Benzema second-half hattrick and a goal by Brazilian star Vinicius Junior.

Madrid went into the game trailing 1-0 from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, but came out guns blazing to silence a loud Catalan home crowd chanting the name of Lionel Messi in the 10th minute of the game.

On the stroke of half-time, Benzema combined with Vini Junior when his shot took a wicked deflection to go into half-time level on aggregate.

Los Blancos picked up from where they left off in the first-half, when Benzema struck in the 50th minute to hand the visitors a 2-0 lead from an exquisite Luka Modric pass.

Moments after, the Frenchman increased their lead from the penalty spot after Ivorian Franck Kessie fouled Vinicius inside the box.

Barca did try to get back into the game when defender Alejandro Balde found himself in a good position at the far post, but his effort was blocked by Eder Militao.

The home side were just not up to scratch on the night, as Big Benz, as he is affectionately known, got his third goal when he dinked the ball over goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 80th minute and record his second hat-trick in a row.

Madrid marches on to the final where they will meet with Osasuna.

