Bhasera warns that no games should be treated special

Every game is a cup final, that is at least according to SuperSport United captain Onismor Bhasera who spoke ahead of their DStv Premiership encounter against Kaizer Chiefs at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday.

It’s a must-win match for SuperSport as they are challenging the second spot in their efforts to compete in the Caf Champions League next season ahead of Orlando Pirates.

However, standing in their way is a wounded Chiefs side who are currently fourth on the log and will be desperate to finish their disappointing season on a high.

Bhasera, who is a former Chiefs star, has since warned his teammates not to give certain games special treatment, as every game should be approached with the same attitude, like a final.

“I would like to think, for me, every game is a cup final,” Bhasera said.

“When you get a chance to go out there wearing the jersey of your team, and stepping on that pitch, you should take every game as a cup final.

“That is the mentality we need to change, that I am going to take the other games seriously and perform against Chiefs and Pirates and when it comes to other teams say no, we are going to take it easy.

“So, I think that mentality must change because it can happen again when you play against the so-called small teams.

“That’s why we sometimes get surprises [losing to smaller teams] because we would be thinking we got this in the bag, so we don’t want to be complacent. Coach Gavin Hunt always tells us that when we don the jersey of the club and step into the pitch, every game should be taken as a cup final.”

Matsatsantsa are currently third on the log standings with 48 points, two points behind the Buccaneers, who have been in tremendous form since early March this year.

