Bongani Zungu grateful for chance to play again after injury

Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Bongani Zungu is desperate to stay fit and injury-free, at least for the remainder of the season.

Zungu was on the sidelines for over a month after sustaining a muscle strain during their Nedbank Cup round of 16 encounter against Marumo Gallants early in March.

The former French side Amiens star midfielder returned to action as a second-half substitute during their goalless draw against Swallows FC at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

“My wish is to be injury-free, and I am grateful that I got an opportunity against Swallows,” said Zungu.

“I got injured during the Nedbank Cup [against Marumo Gallants] and it has been a tough few weeks for me, but now I am feeling good and fit.

“My duty is to try and help the team as much as I can, and [deliver] whenever the coach gives me a chance to play.

“We still have a long way to go, we have the [CAF] Champions League, the Nedbank Cup, and still want to win games in the league. So, I just need to focus on that, so that whenever I get a chance, I kill it.

The return of Zungu alongside Abubeker Nassir and Uruguay international Gaston Sirino, who was out nursing an ankle injury since January, will prove to be vital for coach Rulani Mokwena ahead of their busy schedule leading up to the end of the season.

The Brazilians visit Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night, where they will possibly be handed their third guard of honor since they were confirmed champions of the league two weeks ago.

Zungu said even though they have been confirmed as the champions for the 2022/23 season, they still need to get back to winning ways after going two matches without a victory.

“The team has gotten used to winning games after games, but in the last two games we did not win. However, there are positives from those matches,” he said.

“On Monday, we worked on those positives at training and how to score goals, because that is something that is missing at the moment. We did not score in our last two matches.

“Arrows are a very good team and they have been playing good football lately. They won their last game and have some good players in their team – but it is a game that we want to win and to bring back that winning mentality in the team.

“We do not want to relax just because we have won the league already, we expect a really tough game and hopefully we will win it.”

Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

