Broos justifies reasons for leaving out on-form Kodisang

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained his reason for leaving behind on-form Moreirense winger Kobamelo Kodisang during his 23-men squad announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Broos named the final team that will face Liberia in crucial back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers later in March.

Kodisang, who plays in the first division in Portugal, is one of the notable absentees in Broos’ final squad.

The 23-year-old has since scored 10 goals and provided three assists in all competitions.

Broos admitted that the winger is on a good run of form, however, the supposed slow speed in the Portuguese first division is the main cause of him being left out.

“We’ve been looking at Kodisang for the last weeks because he’s been playing very good,” said Broos during a live broadcast at the SABC studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

“The only problem was the rhythm of the games, I saw three of four games in the second division in Portugal, the rhythm is very low. So, I don’t think that I could take the risk for these games to call Kobamelo Kodisang.

“So, let’s hope that we qualify for Afcon, that way we will have more chances to call players and to test them. I can do that now, but [what if] if I call Kodisang and I am not convinced, not of his qualities, but of the intensity that those two games will have.”

Other notable omissions include Mamelodi Sundowns duo Khuliso Mudau and injured Sphelele Mkhulise.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson was also left out of the squad, with Broos conceding that it was a difficult choice not to select him.

Richards Bay defender Siyanda Msani, Cape Town City’s Taariq Fielies and Khanyisa Mayo were also dumped from the squad.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm, SuperSport United’s Grant Margeman, Pyramids FC forward Fagrie Lakay and Golden Arrows’ Pule Mmodi also failed to make the cut.

South Africa will host the visitors on March 24 before travelling to the Liberia’s capital Monrovia on March 28.

Bafana Bafana 23-men squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan)

Midfielders: Njabulo Blom (St Louis City, USA), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal)

Forwards: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns).

