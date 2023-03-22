Broos pleads with fans to pack Orlando Stadium for Afcon qualifier

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is pleading with South Africans to come out in big numbers and support the national team against Liberia at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

South Africa are on a quest to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to be staged in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

When he took over the national team in May 2021, Broos was given a mandate to qualify for the upcoming prestigious continental tournament.

It is no secret that Bafana do not enjoy a huge following, and that becomes evident when judging by the number of empty seats during their games.

Broos urged football lovers to rally behind his troops, saying victory is the only best outcome from the two matches that begin on home soil on Friday.

“I think everyone knows how important those two games are,” said Broos.

He said fans at the stadium always encourage the players to raise their game. “That 20 000 to 30 000 people who are shouting and supporting you [can change the game in our favour].

“So, that is something big, we haven’t had it [in a while]. We play in empty stadiums and play for only 2 000 people. So, let us hope that South Africans … will come to the stadium and support us.”

Kick-off time is at 6pm.

