Broos to announce final Bafana squad to face Morocco

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will announce his final 23-man squad ahead of their much-anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier match against Morocco on Thursday.

South Africa will battle it out against the Fifa World Cup semi-finalist at the FNB Stadium on June 17, with fans given an opportunity to purchase tickets as low as R20.

The promotion will end on Wednesday when the price of the tickets will revert to R50 all round.

“We encourage Bafana Bafana fans to purchase their tickets as soon as possible as the interest in this game is immense,” said Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao.

“This is an opportunity for fans to watch our boys take on World Cup semi-finalists Morocco and we encourage fans to get their tickets immediately.”

South Africa and Morocco have already qualified for the Afcon that will be held in Ivory Coast next year.

Broos announced a preliminary 34-member squad last month, which saw Mamelodi Sundowns star Neo Maema being omitted, while his teammate and exciting prospect Cassius Mailula makes it to the list once again.

Bafana Bafana 34-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy)

Defenders: Given Msimango (TS Galaxy), Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi (both Orlando Pirates), Taariq Fielies (Cape Town City), Siyanda Xulu (Toran Tovuz), Thapleo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau (all Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Monnapule Saleng, Miguel Timm (both Orlando Pirates), Sphelele Mkhulise, Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke le Roux (Varborg), Thapelo Maseko, Grant Margeman (both SuperSport United), Bathusi Aubaas (TS Galaxy), Njabulo Blom (St. Louis City)

Forwards: Zakhele Lepasa (SuperSport United), Casius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bobamelo Kodisang (Moreirense), Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)

