Bucs climb up to second after narrow 2-1 victory over City

Orlando Pirates have moved up to second position in the DStv Premiership log standings after beating Cape Town City 2-1 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Coach Jose Riveiro named an unchanged side, with his opposite number Erik Tinkler making two changes to the team that started against AmaZulu, which saw captain Thamsanqa Mkhize and Taahir Goedeman returning to the squad, while Thabo Nodada was missing after he picked up a red card against AmaZulu.

Pirates came close to scoring in the opening stages of the game, when Innocent Maela saw his header from a corner only finding the side netting.

The home side were feeding off a loud crowd, displaying good football with some good passage of play, but did not have anything to show for it as City opened the scoring in the 18th minute through Khanyisa Mayo, who capitalised from a from a poor throw in.

The Buccaneers made an instant response after a well-worked corner kick by Kabelo Dlamini, who found Maela on the far post and laid the ball with a header for striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, who made no mistake and buried the ball in the back of the net.

Pirates kept on knocking on the door and looked dangerous on set-pieces when defender Sandile Mthethwa almost doubled their lead, but his headed effort went just wide off the post and go into half-time level.

Both coaches made changes going into the second half, with Riveiro introducing Thabang Monyane and Fortune Makaringe, while Tinkler introduced Kajally Drammeh.

The home crowd grew in frustration as the Bucs failed to create enough goal scoring opportunities.

As the momentum of the game was picking up, a comical moment occurred, and play had to be stopped by referee Moses Kheswa after sprinklers were opened.

The Citizens were punished in the 77th minute when Taariq Fielies failed to deal with a long ball, which then fell into the path of speedy winger Monnapule Saleng and he placed the ball in the far post, to score his 10th goal of the season.

Tinkler made three changes of Mduduzi Mdantsane, Marc van Heerden and 17-year-old Luphumlo Sifumba, who made his senior debut, but it was not enough as they succumbed to a narrow defeat and remain on position five on the league standings.

