Bucs coach Riveiro focused on securing Champions League spot

The main objective for Orlando Pirates is to solidify their position on number two in a bid to compete in the CAF Champions League next season, according to head coach Jose Riveiro.

Pirates are deemed favourites to secure the number-two spot ahead of SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs, with only two league games remaining this season.

Speaking to the media at the Rand Stadium ahead of their DStv Premiership clash against their Nedbank Cup final opponents Sekhukhune United, Riveiro admitted that playing the same team in the league two weeks before the final will be tricky.

However, the main objective is for Bucs to cement their number-two spot on the log.

“It will be very easy [planning for Sekhukhune], because the next objective for us is to consolidate our position in the log and make sure that we are second,” Riveiro said.

“We are not thinking about the cup final at all, and who our opponents will be. We know that finals are a different ball game from the league fixtures, so we will try to prepare for the game mentality.

“The players are already in their last part of the season, so everything is clear for us. It is more about our recovery. I always tell my players to take it one game at a time.

“27 May [Nedbank Cup final] is far. We have the final and we want to be there ourselves, it doesn’t matter who the opponent will be.”

The Buccaneers host Babina Noko at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, to what will be their last home game of the season and are eager to come out with maximum points.

