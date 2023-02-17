Bucs star Thabang Monare in ‘good space’ under Jose Riveiro

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare is enjoying his time under coach Jose Riveiro, making 11 DStv Premiership league appearances and scoring one goal so far this season.

Monare signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 from Bidvest Wits and has been a key figure in Riveiro’s team that is challenging for a CAF Champions League spot in the league and gunning for a second domestic trophy in the Nedbank Cup after winning the MTN8 in November 2022.

Addressing the media after the Nedbank Cup round of 16 draw this week, where Pirates were pitted with yet another Motsepe Foundation Championship side Venda Football Academy, Monare said he is in a good space.

“All I can say is that I am in a good space, we have grown to become a better side along the years since I have been with the team,” Monare said.

“Obviously there has been a new technical team, but I am in a good space, and I really want to give everything that I have in me every day in training and in matches.”

The Buccaneers have one of the most highly competitive midfielders in the league, with the likes of Miguel Timm, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Ben Motshwari, Kabelo Dlamini and the recently acquired Makhehleni Makhaula, among others.

Monare added that he embraces the competition in the middle of the park.

“I have always seen competition as one thing that gets me to become a better player. Competition is good because we push each other beyond our limits,” he said.

“By doing that, we realise that we get the team to where it is supposed to be. So, competition is good and healthy, it makes us good and better individuals too.”

Pirates welcome Maritzburg United at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night, kick-off is at 7.30pm. United are still nursing a big headache after they were booted out of the Nedbank Cup competition last week.

A determined 10-men United lost 2-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in front of their supporters at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

