Bucs walloping leaves Middendorp fuming

Swallows FC coach Ernst Middendorp has expressed his disappointment at his players after succumbing to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership league clash on Friday night.

To what was a classic Soweto derby between two of the oldest clubs in South Africa at the Dobsonville Stadium, Pirates redeemed themselves and avoided another derby defeat after losing 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

Middendorp was not impressed with how his side conceded four goals on the night, emphasizing that their goal difference will be crucial at the end of the season.

“Fully deserved win for the opponent [Pirates], for me it’s very disappointing…not talking about the result, but the situation that we allowed them to score more goals and demolish our goal difference,” Middendorp said during a post-match interview.

“[Goal difference] is very crucial, especially if you are in the relegation position. As I said before the game, it’s really important to respect your own abilities and respect the abilities of the opponents.

“We had a good game and [got] very good three points in Port Elizabeth [against Chippa United] and obviously it looks to me a little bit that it is not the first time, it’s a bit of a syndrome or sickness, I don’t know.”

The Dube Birds are currently languishing on number 14 on the log standing, three points away from the relegation zone, with a negative nine (-9) goal difference.

The Buccaneers victory saw speedy winger Monnapule Saleng display a man of the match performance, scoring three goals and providing one assist for Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Saleng’s hattrick, his first at the club, took his goal tally to 12 goals in 18 matches and eight in the league this season.

He is now just one goal away of the PSL leading goal scorers of SuperSport United talisman Bradley Grobler and Mamelodi Sundowns goal machine Peter Shalulile who are both sitting on nine goals.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author