Bvuma patiently waiting for his chance to lead Chiefs defence

Following the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw which saw Kaizer Chiefs being pitted against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars FC on Wednesday evening, goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma is itching to lead Amakhosi’s defense once again.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper has fallen down the pecking order in the Chiefs goalkeeping department, with veteran Itumeleng Khune and former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Brandon Peterson getting the nod from coach Arthur Zwane.

Speaking to the media after the draw at SuperSport’s Randburg studios, Bvuma said he embraces the competition among the goalkeepers and will patiently wait for his chance to come.

“For me at [Kaizer] Chiefs we have very good goalkeepers, the competition is very high and at the moment Brandon [Peterson] is doing so well,” said Bvuma.

“So, as other keepers we are giving him all the support that he needs. As I mentioned, he is doing well and you can’t make the coach to make changes because Brandon is doing so well for the team, all I can do is to support him and keep on working hard while waiting for my chance.”

Bvuma was a key figure in the Amakhosi side that surprisingly went all the way to the CAF Champions League final and lost 3-0 to Al Ahly in 2021. However, he has since fallen out of favor in Zwane’s set-up, but is positive that his opportunity will come again.

Amakhosi booked their spot in the round of 16 after a hard-fought 2-0 win in extra-time against 10-men Maritzburg United Friday last week.

With the demanding Amakhosi fanbase, Zwane will be under immense pressure to change the club’s fortunes and deliver silverware at Naturena come end of the season.

In another draw, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns were pitted against fellow DStv Premiership side Marumo Gallants, which will see a repeat of the Nedbank Cup final in 2022, while Orlando Pirates will welcome Venda Football Academy.

So far, eight DStv Premiership sides have crashed out of the tournament, with SuperSport United being the only casualty to a lower-division side thus far, courtesy of Dondol Stars FC, who beat them 2-1 in their opener last week.

The ABC Motsepe side will be hosting AmaZulu FC in their round of 16 clash. All fixture venues and times will be confirmed by the Premier Soccer League at a later date.

