CAF approves FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Executive Committee (Exco) of CAF approved the format, dates of the qualifiers of the FIFA 2026 World Cup that will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

The new format has been adapted in line with FIFA’s expanded FIFA World Cup format which will involve all the 54 member associations of CAF who will be divided into nine groups.

Winners of each Group will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The four best runners-up from the Groups will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner (CAF Play-Off tournament) will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.

The official draw for the World Cup qualifiers will be on Wednesday on July 12 in Cotonou, Benin, on the night before the 45th CAF Ordinary General Assembly.

The first batch of qualifiers will take place will take place later in the year between November 13-21. South Africa last played at a FIFA World Cup IN 2010 when they became the first African country to host the tournament and they qualified by virtue of being hosts. They last time they qualified through the group stages was for the 2002 World Cup in Korea/Japan.

The Exco also noted the progress that is being made in Cote d’Ivoire in preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Caf president Patrice Motsepe expressed his gratitude to the Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara and Prime Minister Patrick Achi for the cooperation and commitment to ensuring that the 2023 Afcon is world class.

The Exco also revealed that the Afcon draw will be conducted on October 12.

