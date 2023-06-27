Caf, Man City pay tribute to Cameroon icon Marc-Vivien Foé

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is celebrating the life of Cameroon football icon Marc-Vivien Foé, who tragically collapsed and passed away during a Fifa Confederations Cup semi-final match against Colombia in 2006.

Monday marked the 20th anniversary of his tragic death, whose life was cut short after at the peak of his football career at age 28.

Vivien Foé plied most of his trade in the France topflight, where he played for RC Lens and Olympique Lyon, respectively.

The tenacious and skilful midfielder also had brief stint with English Premier League sides West Ham United, spending one season with them, and Manchester City on a season long loan.

Caf have since paid tribute to the former Indomitable Lions football star, including Cameroon striker Roger Milla.

“Monday marked the solemn occasion of the 20th anniversary of the tragic death of Cameroonian football star Marc-Vivien Foé,” Caf said in a statement.

“As CAFOnline.com reflects on this tragic event, we pay tribute to a remarkable African footballer Marc-Vivien Foé, whose life was tragically cut short on June 26, 2003, during a FIFA Confederations Cup match in France.

“We pay homage to Foe’s extraordinary playing career, his unwavering dedication to the Cameroon national team, his immense contributions to his clubs, as his enduring legacy both on and off the pitch continue to inspire the current generation.”

20 years. Marc-Vivien Foe Never forgotten 🩵 pic.twitter.com/PyNmqcZS4g — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 26, 2023

Marc-Vivien Foé, always remembered ❤️ pic.twitter.com/arkSmtXPtN — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) June 26, 2023

