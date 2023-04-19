Cardoso ready and raring to go against Soweto giants

Sekhukhune United vice-captain Daniel Cardoso is looking forward to facing his former team Kaizer Chiefs when they cross swords in a league encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Cardoso left Amakhosi after being released by the club alongside 10 other players at the end of last season.

The former Amakhosi defender said the pressure is more on Amakhosi, as they are on a mission to compete in the CAF Champions League next season.

“I think the pressure is more on them than us, they must go out there and win it to keep with the leading pack at the top. That is a positive for us,” Cardoso said during a media open day at the Johannesburg Stadium on Tuesday.

“We won’t get there with so much pressure, we are looking at a top-eight finish, which was our goal from the start of the season, and we are well on track to do that.

“Their goal for the season is to go to Africa [CAF Champions League], so the pressure is on them, and we can go in there and not as pressurised as them.

“So, it is going to be an interesting one and I actually can’t wait for this weekend, because I know some of their home games were in Polokwane, so it’s guaranteed that we will have a great crowd at Peter Mokaba.”

Cardoso formed part of the squad that spoiled the Chiefs 50th birthday celebration early this year when they beat them 1-0 at the FNB Stadium, thanks to Vusumuzi Mncube’s goal.

Ba Bina Noko will be looking to replicate that performance and cause a setback in Amakhosi’s chances of finishing second ahead of Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United in DStv Premiership.

