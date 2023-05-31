Casric must beat Maritzburg to keep promotion hopes alive

Following a disappointing start to their Premier Soccer League promotion-relegation play-offs, Casric Stars will be desperate to get maximum points when they take on Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night.

Stars opened their play-offs with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Shaun Bartlett’s Cape Town Spurs at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMahlanga, Mpumalanga at the weekend.

Motsepe Foundation Championship top goal scorer Ashley Cupido scored the only goal of the match when he rose the highest inside the box and scored with a header in the 67th minute.

The Mpumalanga-based outfit will go into the encounter under pressure and desperate for a positive result, as they will not afford another defeat if they are to keep their hopes of competing in the DStv Premiership next season.

Despite going into the encounter as underdogs, coach Bucs Mthombeni and his charges will be expected to come out guns blazing and put out a show against Maritzburg.

They will, however, go up against an experienced and well-prepared Maritzburg side.

Coach Fadlu Davids was also spotted among the crowd at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, visibly studying and taking notes of their next opponents.

Unlike Stars, the Team of Choice will try to use their home-ground advantage to walk away with maximum points against the visitors, in their efforts to start the play-offs campaign on high and hope to retain their top-flight football status.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

