Champions crowned, records broken in exciting sporting weekend

It was a record-breaking weekend across the globe with Al Ahly and Manchester City crowned as new African and European champions, respectively.

In other sporting codes, South African Tete Dijana won the Comrades Marathon and successfully registered a new world record, while Gerda Steyn broke the record to become women’s marathon winner.

Further abroad, Novak Djokovic was crowned the most successful male tennis player after winning his third Roland Garros.

Here are some of the highlights of the best moments over the weekend:

Percy Tau and Al Ahly win 11th Champions League

Egyptian soccer giants Al Ahly beat defending champions Wydad Athletic Club 3-2 on aggregate in the CAF Champions League second-leg final at the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco on Sunday.

Ahly won a record 11th Champions League title while star player Tau became the first South African to win the prestigious trophy twice after previously winning it with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

Great Man, Great Manager ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7KKW4WkpaB — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) June 12, 2023

Man City and Pep win elusive treble

Pep Guardiola will go down the history books as one of the best football managers after guiding Manchester City to their first European trophy and becoming only the second English side to win a treble after Manchester United.

City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in a mouthwatering UEFA Champions League final, as Rodir’s goal was enough to seal a historic victory for the Citizens.

Dijana, Steyn stamp authority in Comrades Marathon

South African runners Dijana and Steyn made history in the world-famous ultramarathon when they both dominated the race and set new record finishes on Sunday.

Dijana completed the race in 5:14:1, surpassing the 2019 record by David Gatebe of 5:18:19. In the women’s race, Steyn set a record of 5:44.54.

𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞-𝗧𝗢-𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 Tete Dijana secures a record-breaking title defence with a dominant run at #Comrades2023 🎇🟢 #MoreThanAClub pic.twitter.com/Svz2LLoJzl — Nedbank Sport (@nedbanksport) June 11, 2023

Djokovic becomes the greatest male player of all time

Serbian international Djokovic is the most successful male tennis player of all time after defeated Casper Ruud 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 in the Roland Garros final in Paris, France.

Djokovic clinched his third Roland Garros and 23rd Grand Slam title, overtaking Rafael Nadal who sits on 22 Grand Slams.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.