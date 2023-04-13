Chelsea woes continue after 2-0 defeat to Madrid

Chelsea troubles keep on heightening after losing 2-0 to Real Madrid during their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

It was yet another defeat for the Blues, this time at the hands of the Champions League holders, who outclassed Frank Lampard’s men in every department.

Los Blancos struck early into the game when Frenchman Karim Benzema hit the back of the net after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga parried the ball into his path from a Vinicius Jnr effort.

Moment after the goal, the visitors were caught on a counter-attack when speedy Brazilian star Vinicius went past three defender and dinked the ball over to Arrizabalaga, but luckily captain Thiago Silva cleared the ball from the line to keep his side in the game going into half-time.

However, Chelsea troubles got worse when they went down to 10-men after defender Ben Chilwell was shown a red card for pulling Rodrygo to deny him a goal-scoring opportunity.

Madrid used their numerical advantage and put the game to bed in the 73rd minute when Marco Asensio found the bottom corner from outside the box after being set up by Vinicius.

It goes without saying that it has been an unhappy return for Lampard at Chelsea so far, with two games, two defeats and not even a single goal scored.

Lampard was roped back as interim coach and given a mandate to steer the team to a better position until the end of the season while the board figures out who is the right man to take the club out of the woods.

Chelsea will have it all to fight for in the second leg when they host Madrid at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author