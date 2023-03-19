Chiefs and Pirates intensify their fight for crumbs

It was a good day in office for the two Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs who both recorded maximum points in their quest to finish second on the PSL log table. The Buccaneers defeated SuperSport United 1-0 at Orlando Stadium while Amakhosi romped home with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium in KZN. Both matches were played on Saturday night.

Both clubs are sitting on 37 points but Pirates are third and Chiefs fourth on the log – Bucs are above Chiefs because of a better goal difference. The two clubs are chasing SuperSport who occupy number two on the table with 39 points.

With log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns having opened an unassailable and massive 20-point lead at the top of the table, the second position will be a consolation for the two biggest clubs in the country. Finishing number two also comes with automatic qualification of playing in the CAF Champions League next season. So, both Chiefs and Pirates are vying to topple SuperSport for the runners-up position.

Both Pirates and Chiefs are now a shadow of their former self and are no longer the dominating forces they used to be in SA football. Sundowns have arrived big time and they are now a well-respected and feared not only in SA but in the African continent as a whole.

Pirates won their match via a penalty kick from Tapelo Xoki. Chiefs goals were scored by Keagan Doly, Christian Saile and Yusuf Maart while Maritzburg replied through Mogamad de Goede and Amadou Soukouna. Amakhosi’s next league match will be after this Fifa international break when they welcome Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium while Bucs will travel to KZN for a date with Richards Bay. Both matches are scheduled for April 1.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author