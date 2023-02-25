Chiefs claim bragging right after 1-0 win over Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs have completed a league double against ten-men Orlando Pirates after beating them 1-0 in the DStv Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Defender Edmilson dove walked straight back into the starting line-up which saw Thabani Dube being dropped to the bench.

Thembinkosi Lorch started for the Bucs despite reports that he would be ruled out for the big encounter.

Pirates posed the first threat in the opening ten minutes, when Terrence Dzvukamanja saw his shot blocked by Dove for a corner kick.

What would be a Soweto derby without some kasiflavour, as dribbling wizard Mduduzi Shabalala was in the mood to entertain the crowd.

Amakhosi came close to breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute, as Ashley Du Preez threatened the Pirates goal after his 24th minute strike in the near post was saved by goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

Chiefs also created a half-chance in the in the 30th minute when a well-worked cross by Shabalala bounced off striker Christian Saile in 30th minute and the ball went out for a goal-kick.

Captain Keagan Dolly failed to sort his feet out in the box after a Du Preez set him up with a through pass in the 36th minute.

The Buccaneers got their best chance in the 37th minute when Lorch pulled a strike from outside the box, but Brandon Peterson was equal to the task and parried the ball out for a corner kick.

Tempers were high moments before half-time when Dolly and Miguel Timm were involved in heated confrontation, which saw Timm getting himself a yellow card.

The Sea Robbers came back and started the second half on a front foot when Maela’s cross to Dzvukamanja in the 54th minute.

Pirates had a penalty shout in the 55th minute after speedy winger Saleng claimed to have been brought down by Dove in the box. Bucs captain Innocent Maela was shown a straight red card by the referee when he denied Saile a goal-scoring opportunity bringing down Saile on the edge of the box.

Thabang Monare and Olisa Ndah were introduced in the 64th minute, replacing Lorch and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

Zwane was hoping to utilize his numerical advantage when he took out Dolly for speedy winger Kgaugelo Sekgota in the 69th minute.

Leading goal scorer Caleb Bimenyimana was also brought in for midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe in the 74th minute.

Du Preez came close to breaking the deadlock in the 85th minute but unfortunately his effort went over the crossbar.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 88th minute, thanks to an own goal by substitute Ndah, who misjudge the ball and headed it over Chaine.

The Glamour Boys are now level on points with arch-rivals Pirates in the log standings.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author