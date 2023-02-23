Chiefs dribbling wizard Mduduzi Shabalala keen to play in Europe

Kaizer Chiefs teenage sensation Mduduzi Shabalala has undoubtedly been a standout player for Amakhosi this season, and the dribbling wizard is keen on an overseas move.

Shabalala has been a breath of fresh air in the DStv Premiership since gaining promotion to coach Arthur Zwane’s first team set-up.

He has also proven to be a crucial player in Amakhosi’s side that is desperate to end the eight-year trophy drought, with the Nedbank Cup being the last trophy to fight for this season.

Shabalala earned himself an opportunity to spend time with Spanish outfit Villareal after he was named the U17 Cosafa Cup Player of the Tournament in 2020. He then caught the attention of Belgian side KVC Westerlo, the former club of South African-born Burnley striker Lyle Foster, where he spent time on trials.

Speaking to the media during the Soweto derby press conference in Johannesburg this week, Shabalala stressed that European football is miles ahead, and urged local players to be grounded if they are to reach that high level.

“It was a big experience, I learnt a lot in Belgium and in Spain. Things are done in a different way,” Shabalala said.

“You could see in the way they play that things are done differently. So, we still have a lot to do as South African players, we must stay focused and grounded. Those people [players in the European leagues] are far ahead of us.”

The 19-year-old said given a chance to leave and play abroad, he will grab it with both hands, as it will improve his football career.

“Of course, if I could get an opportunity to go there [Europe] now, I can grow fast, and my football can grow faster as well.”

With the league title already out of reach, the Glamour Boys will be on a mission to finish second on the log by the end of the season. However, they will have to start by getting maximum points against fierce rivals Orlando Pirates when they lock horns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

