Chiefs duo confident ahead of Nedbank Cup clash against Bucs

Kaizer Chiefs duo Yusuf Maart and S’fiso Hlanti are confident to make it six Soweto derby victories in a row when they meet rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-final at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi have dominated the fixture for the past two seasons and have produced a league double against Bucs for only the third time in the history of the Premier Soccer League.

Maart previously scored a world-class goal against Pirates, which received a recognition from Fifa, and almost made it in the famous Puskas awards nomination when he struck from the half-way mark and scored what would turn out to be the winning goal.

The 27-year-old midfielder said he is under no pressure heading into the derby, adding that they are certain to continue their dominance over the Buccaneers.

“There isn’t a lot of pressure for me and for us as a team, because we went out there and did it twice already,” Maart told the media during the Nedbank Cup press conference on Wednesday.

“This will be a third meeting this season, so why can’t we go out there and put in the same effort, and probably more, in order for us to get what we want.”

With the Nedbank Cup being the last piece of silverware left to play for this season, Hlanti said they have what it takes to go all the way and end their eight-year trophy drought, but will have to go past their bitter rivals first.

“Playing against Pirates is always a fight, it’s a special occasion, not only for us but everyone in the country,” Hlanti said.

“We are looking forward to making things happen, keeping in mind that they also have a plan. We also have a plan and it will be an exciting game with high intensity as well, but we are positive.”

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author