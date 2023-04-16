Chiefs seek to end their  trophy drought but face tricky Royal AM

Kaizer Chiefs will have another throw of the dice as they seek to end their longest trophy drought in the glittering history of the glamour club.

Amakhosi, who last won an official trophy in May 2015 under Stuart Baxter, will face tricky Royal AM in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup at the Chatsworth Stadium

on Sunday at 6pm.

Royal AM have been giving them problems since they arrived in the PSL two seasons ago. Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s boys are always buzzing when they face Amakhosi and this will play a huge factor on whether Chiefs will advance to the semifinals in their quest to end the eight-year trophy drought.

Elias Pelembe, who scored in Royal AM’s 3-1 victory over Stellenbosch FC, will be the danger man for Amakhosi if left unchecked.

Said Chiefs coach Arthur “10111” Zwane said: “We are planning to go all out to win a trophy since we have not won anything this year. We are not going to hold back, this is a big opportunity for us to win something and maybe win this competition.

“The history of the club has always been about winning things, silverware, more especially for our supporters and the club. So, we take every game very seriously.

“We do not choose games or say other games are more important than others. There are no easy games – the trick is to plan accordingly and to profile your opponents.”

Asked about the frustration of missing goals, Zwane says they will continue to work hard.

“We do not stop working hard, we are working towards converting our chances. It’s better to create chances – it gives us the hope of being clinical in front of goals.

“As much as we want to finish in position two, we still want to win the cup as well. That has been the culture of the club.”

Amakhosi will be hoping that Ashley du Preez, who has regained his form, will bring his scoring boots to KZN.

“Ashley is very difficult to deal with when he is fit. It was sad because we lost him through injuries when we needed him. He is a level-headed boy and is very disciplined and I see him prospering and is one for the future.”

