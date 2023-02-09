Chiefs v Maritzburg tickets sold out in a matter of days

Even though Kaizer Chiefs are struggling to regain their moniker as the “cup specialists” of SA football, they are still the most marketable and bankable team in the PSL. Just a few days after tickets for their away match against Maritzburg United on Friday went on sale, tickets have already been sold out.

Amakhosi will face United in the Last 32 stage of the Nedbank Cup on Friday night at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg. The atmosphere at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday nights is always electrifying and security will have to be tight for the safety of the spectators and to avoid potential danger.

On Wednesday night, the PSL released a statement confirming the sold-out affair: “Tickets for the Nedbank Cup fixture between Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs (Friday – Harry Gwala Stadium) are SOLD OUT,” reads the statement from the league.

Chiefs are hoping to have a good start in the tournament by beating United and then curb their long cup drought that started way back in 2015 when they won the league trophy under Stuart Baxter. Since then, they have not won a single trophy in eight years. Should United knock Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup, coach Arthur Zwane’s neck will be on the block and calls for his resignation will escalate from the Amakhosi fans.

“This one is a cup game. It’s not going to be easy because of the fact that the approach will be totally different, the mentality of the players and the mindset,” Zwane said.

“We are playing a team that has been doing very well and we are looking forward to the game. Whether it’s the cup or the league, we always want to win every game. I would love to go all the way to the final and win it because that is very important for us as a club. The players know what is at stake. We are going there with one thing in mind, to dig deep and make sure we go through. Nothing else,” he added.

