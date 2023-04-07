Chippa captain Pietersen hopeful of a top-eight finish

The hopes of finishing the season inside top-eight is not yet lost, that is at least according to Chippa United captain Roscoe Pietersen.

Chippa is preparing for a massive DStv Premiership clash against on-form Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening.

Pietersen is positive that the Chillie Boys can get into the top eight, as they are two points away from the relegation zone with 26 points and four point adrift eighth-placed Stellenbosch FC.

“The mood is the camp is good, even though we are two points away from relegation, as a group we still believe that we have a chance to get into the top eight,” said Pietersen.

“It is something we set our targets on at the start of the season. We had a good performance against SuperSport [United] and we will build on that.”

“Our objective is to get 40 points, like I said, that was our target at the beginning of the season. We just need to get to the 30 points mark first and then focus on reaching our target of getting into the top eight.”

Having stunned the Buccaneers in the reverse fixture under former coach Daine Klate, Pietersen doesn’t believe the chopping and recycling of coaches by chairman Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi will influence the game.

With 30 points being the average of surviving relegation in the Premier Soccer League, head coach Kurt Lentjies, who returned to the club for his second stint, wants his side to achieve their objectives as soon as possible.

“We want to achieve our objectives of the season as soon as we can, whether we are playing the champions or any other 15 teams in the league, home or away, we are looking to get three points,” Lentjies said.

The Chillie Boys have not won in their last five games and Lentjies will be under pressure to get his first win since his sensational return.

Kick-off time is at 5:30pm.

