Chippa Mpengesi is like my father, I’m his son – Lentjies

Chippa United coach Kurt Lentjies relishes his relationship with chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi, likening theirs to a father and son kind of bond.

Lentjies was brought back in the fold on interim basis, after Morgan Mammila was shown the door by Mpengesi following a 2-1 defeat to Swallows during their league encounter in February.

Speaking to the media during the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals draw at the SuperSport studios in Randburg, Johannesburg on Monday evening, which saw the Chippa being drawn against Sekhukhune United, Lentjies said his relationship with Mpengesi has always been positive.

“I wouldn’t say he was not happy with what I have done because I had achieved the mandate to save the team from relegation last season,” said Lentjies.

“But he is like my father, and I am his son, so we have a good understanding.”

Lentjies returns to the Gqeberha-based side for his second stint after he was replaced by Daine Klate, who was also fired just after seven games into the season.

Having already helped the club retain its top-flight football status via playoffs last season, the 38-year-old will be on a mission to replicate the same result, as his side is three points away from the relegation zone with only eight games to go.

