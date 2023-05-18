Chippa United coach feels the heat ahead of decider

Though it will be their home game, Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema reckons they are under more pressure going into their final match against Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys are sitting at the bottom of log standings in the DStv Premiership ahead of the last round of fixtures which will be played simultaneously at the weekend.

Chippa are equal on 29 points with Marumo Gallants, who were knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup by Tanzania’s Young Africans on Wednesday evening.

Gallants also have a tricky assignment against a resurgent Swallows FC, who are intent on securing a top-eight position on the log.

Another club troubled by the possibility of relegation is Maritzburg United, who concluded their campaign with a 1-1 draw against league champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday. They are sitting on position 14 on the log with 30 points.

“The draw between Maritzburg and Sundowns does not change anything,” said Seema, a former Orlando Pirates captain.

“After our loss [4-0] to TS Galaxy [at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday], I told the players that the sooner we forgot our situation, the better.

“We know that there is a play-offs spot available, we just have to win our last [fixture], so that we get that play-offs spot.”

He said, however, his charges are aware that Arrows are a good team and that Abafana Bes’thende want to find themselves in the top-eight bracket.

“The good thing is that our players know the situation, we do not have to take out the calculators, they all understand. If Maritzburg could do it, why can’t we?

“Before the game, Maritzburg felt hard done and now they are relaxing because they have done the job and are waiting for our results. I wish I could be in that position, where you have collected the points already.

“There’s a lot at stake, our jobs are at stake and it is difficult out there. I told the players that if they let the team down, it could be the last time some of them kick the ball. We know the importance of the [upcoming] game.

“The Eastern Cape is one of the biggest provinces in the country. Imagine if the people in such a big province can be starved of football. A lot of young kids look up to this club, and others are in the club’s junior divisions. It will be bad for the club to go down.

“We hope [people in] Eastern Cape can come [in big numbers] to support the team. If they come in big numbers, I’m sure the boys will feel that they cannot disappoint the fans.”

