Chippa United confirm the signing of Craig Martin

Chippa United have on Tuesday announced the signing of speedy defender Craig Martin on a two-year deal with an option to extend.

On Monday, Martin was reported not to have joined the Orlando Pirates pre-season training camp, as he was one of the notable absentees at the Tuks high performance centre.

In a statement, newly appointed Chippa coach Morgan Mammila said that the addition of Martin will help bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 DStv Premiership campaign.

“His addition to our squad on this extended commitment is a clear indication for our aspirations for the new season,” said Mammila.

Welcome Craig Martin to Gqeberha! The Home of The Chilli Boys🌶️🔥 pic.twitter.com/vlfMJTw4QP — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) June 27, 2023

The 29-year-old leaves the Buccaneers six months after joining them from Cape Town City in January, after failing to make an instant impact on Jose Riveiro’s team that won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

Pirates are expected to jet off to Riveiro’s native country Spain as part of their pre-season, where they will kick-start their pre-season friendly with 23-times Isreali champions Maccabi tel aviv on 13 July.

