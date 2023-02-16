Citizens topple Gunners to move up the EPL log standings

Manchester City launched a comeback to the top of the English Premier League (EPL) table after beating Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Heading into the game, both teams were under pressure to get maximum points as Arsenal were looking to increase their lead to six points, while City were on a mission to close the gap and be equal on 51 points.

The Citizens opened the scoring sheet when midfielder Kevin de Bruyne pounced on a defensive error by Takehiro Tomiyasu, dinking the ball over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Moments before half-time, his goal was cancelled out by Bukayo Saka when referee Anthony Taylor gave a controversial penalty after striker Eddie Nketiah was clattered by shot-stopper Ederson.

Saka kept his cool and sent Ederson the wrong way, scoring his seventh goal of the season.

City nearly regained their lead before the break in regulation time when Spaniard Rodri saw his header go off the post.

Pep Guardiola and his men came back in the second-half and looking sharp on the ball, and the tempo of the match peaked.

Jack Grealish scored in the 71st minute following yet another defensive mistake by Gabriel Magalhaes, who easily lost possession to Bernado Silva, and the Citizens capitalised and silenced the home supporters.

Top goalscorer Erling Haaland netted his first goal after four games in the 82nd minute, after Belgian international De Bruyne set him up for his 26th goal of the season, equaling former City striker Sergio Aguero’s best-scoring tally in a season.

The Citizens moved up to the top of the log standings for the first time since early in November 2022. Despite the defeat, Arsenal still have a game in hand and an opportunity to regain their number-one position.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author