‘Coach Arthur Zwane was accidentally struck by an officer’

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane “is fine” after one of the stadium security personnel accidentally struck him with a shield, causing a small cut to his cheek, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

This after Zwane came under attack from irate fans who were baying for his blood following Amakhosi’s 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday.

Initially, it was reported that Zwane was hit with a bottle as members of the police and security officers shielded and escorted him out of the field.

“We would like to confirm that coach Arthur Zwane is fine following the incident that occurred at the end of the match against SuperSport United,” said the club.

“A few angry supporters threw some objects in the direction of the coach as he was leaving the pitch after his post-match interview. The SAPS [SA Police Service] and security officers who were on hand intervened instantly to restore order.

“In the process of protecting the people leaving the pitch, one of the officers accidentally struck the coach with his shield, causing a small cut to his cheek.

“The coach was immediately assessed in the change room by the doctor and was diagnosed to be fine. He returned to Johannesburg on a team bus together with the players and without requiring any further medical attention.

“[As] much as the club understands that the supporters were disappointed with the result, such expressions of dissatisfaction as were seen in Phokeng on Saturday are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

“Hence we implore our supporters to refrain from any form of violence.”

Security will have to be on high alert again at the weekend when Chiefs face Cape Town City in their last match of the season at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi are sitting on fourth position and have nothing more to play for this season, a reason why some die-hard fans want Zwane to step down from his position.

“As we prepare for our last game of the season, we call on the Amakhosi faithful to rally behind the team and the coach and inspire us to finish the season in style.

“The players and the technical team are giving their best, so let’s stick together and give them all the support we can,” said the club.

