‘Come next season we will win everything that is on offer’

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune is adamant that Amakhosi will challenge for every trophy on offer come next season.

“All I have to say to our supporters is that yes, we have been asking for patience, but what they need to understand is that there has been different coaches in the past seasons, because most of the time it is what they [supporters] recommend to management,” Khune said at a media briefing held jointly with Orlando Pirates at the Vodacom headquarters in Midrand, Johannesburg on Monday.

The media briefing took place ahead of the Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

He pleaded with the Amakhosi faithful to be patient, saying management has been delivering on their demands.

“I don’t know how they make the decisions, but the club has delivered on certain coaches that the supporters have recommended and the number of players they have wanted to come in.

“So, everyone who has come in needs time to settle. When you have players who are new and don’t understand the set-up, it is our role and responsibility as leaders and players who have been there for longer to guide them, but it is never easy, and it won’t take a day to turn things around, it will take some time,” he said.

Khune went on to refer to European clubs, saying Chiefs supporters need to understand that the club is still in the building process.

“If you look at European clubs, they are patient with their coaches and players, because they know that the team is building.

“Yes, we haven’t been winning silverware, but the squad we have now, compared with the previous squads, is ready to compete. Come next season, I think we should be able to win everything that is on offer.”

