Controversial penalty helps Pirates lift cup

The 16th edition of the Nedbank Cup couldn’t have had a better ending, as both Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United took the game to each other, with

Pirates coming out victorious, to clinch their ninth trophy at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers beat Babina Noko 2-1 in front of a fully packed and exuberant Loftus crowd, which saw in-form Terrence Dzvukamanja throw a sucker punch in stoppage time.

Stakes were high as both teams were desperate to end the season on a high, with coach Jose Riveiro in pursuit of clinching his second trophy of his impressive debut season in SA top flight football, while Brandon Truter was out to make history and steer

Sekhukhune to their first ever piece of silverware.

Truter’s charges started like a house on fire, when Sibusiso Vilakazi landed the first blow in his old hunting ground.

Riveiro’s decision to throw Thembinkosi Lorch straight back into the starting line-up paid dividends, as the star midfielder won Bucs a controversial penalty kick that levelled matters against Sekhukhune and helped his side go all the way to lift the “Ke Yona” Nedbank Cup competition.

Sekhukhune looked nothing like a defensive “park the bus” kind of side, as they continued to take the game to Bucs in the second half, creating several goal scoring opportunities.

However, it was not enough to sink the Sea Robbers.

