Delicious Uefa Champions League quarterfinal draw

The Uefa Champions League quarterfinal draw was conducted on Friday afternoon and one of the mouth-watering fixtures is that of Real Madrid versus Chelsea.

Madrid, who are the defending champions and have won the competition a record 14 times, hammered Liverpool 6-2 (on aggregate) to reach the quarterfinals. They will face Chelsea, who are coached by Graham Potter after the English Premiership side knocked Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the previous round.

Chelsea lifted the Champions League in 2021.

In other matches, Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola will face his former club Bayern Munich in what is expected to be a humdinger of a game. The Citizens finished second in the 2021 edition of the tournament that Chelsea won. Two Italian Serie A clubs AC Milan will come up against resurgent Napoli while Portugal’s Benfica will play against Inter Milan.

Full draw:

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Benfica v Inter Milan

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

