Dolly backs his teammates from supporters’ criticism

No player goes on the field not wanting to do their best, according to Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Keagan Dolly.

It goes without saying that the Soweto giants have been blowing hot and cold this season, leaving many Amakhosi supporters frustrated and targeting certain players for their inconsistency.

Chiefs have, however, turned the corner in recent weeks by winning four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since Steve Komphela’s tenure in 2017.

Speaking to the media during an open media day in Naturena on Thursday ahead of their league encounter with Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, Dolly has since defended himself and his teammates from the heavy criticism.

“I feel like every player who has been playing for this club has been trying their level best,” said Dolly.

“I know sometimes we might not give them the results that they want, but if they feel like that, imagine how we feel as the players.

“We are the ones who go out there and sacrifice a lot, leave our families at home and try to do our best.

“But it is understandable and for me, I don’t look too deep. I’ve been playing football for some time now, I’ve been on the winning and losing side, so it comes with experience, and I take it.

“I am one of the leaders of the club and I must be an example for the young stars and not let anything from outside affect me.”

The Glamour Boys are sighting to complete the season on a high, and claim the CAF Champions League spot ahead of second-placed SuperSport United and arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, who are only separated by two points, with Chiefs and Pirates level on 37 points.

