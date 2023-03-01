Downs coach dismisses rumours of Mailula’s possible departure

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena has dismissed rumors that the club has received offers for hot property Cassius Mailula.

Mailula has been one of the breakout stars in the DStv Premiership and banging goals left, right and centre since making his debut in the senior team in September 2021.

Addressing the media on Tuesday afternoon during a virtual press conference ahead of their Nedbank Cup round of 16 clash with Marumo Gallants on Thursday, Mokwena said: “No, we haven’t received any offers from anyone.”

It is no surprise that the youngster may be attracting interest from European clubs, with the 21-year-old striker scoring 12 goals and assisting five times so far this season.

The DStv Diski Challenge graduate has reportedly attracted interest from Ligue 1 teams in France.

Meanwhile, Mokwena has opted to distance himself on issues surrounding Andile Jali’s contract, saying the club will give a directive in due course.

“I don’t want to get too much on that space,” said Mokwena.

“I would rather not comment on it, because I’ve spoken extensively about it in the past. To avoid being misquoted, I would rather avoid giving a comment on this situation.”

Jali will be out of contract with Sundowns at the end of the season, which will see him leave as a free agent if he does not sign a new contract with the champions.

