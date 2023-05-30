Downs coach Mokwena dedicates award to his players

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says his club winning Coach of the Season, Goalkeeper of the Season, Defender of the Season, Midfielder of the Season, Young Player of the Season, and Top Goal Scorer awards validates his earlier statement that the hard work is paying off.

The current DStv Premiership champions won big at the Premier Soccer League awards on Sunday night, an evidence of just how far behind the other clubs are in terms of catching up with the all-dominating Brazilians.

Mokwena won Coach of the Season, Ronwen Williams was picked as the best goalkeeper with Khuliso Mudau walking away with the best defender accolade.

Also taking home the awards were Teboho Mokoena, who won the Midfielder of the Season gong, and Peter Shalulile bagging the Top Goal Scorer award. Young Cassius Mailula was voted the Young Player of the Season.

A proud Mokwena said: “Congratulations to the club, it is not possible without the commitment and hard work of everyone that is involved. That is a team award, I do not like these individual awards in a space like football.

“I grew up in football, and I understand what football means to many people, especially in my township in Orlando – you do not put yourself first in football and in these moments, we try and enjoy the moments together.

“Thanks to the technical team and to all the coaches in the team, the analysts, medical team, conditioning coaches, ground staff, kitchen ladies, the security staff, marketing, and the president. These are the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to invest in the club.

“Without the players, we as coaches are not so important. We were only there because our jobs are to improve the players, to give them a structure and information that allows them to perform at their best.

“And then the players perform, and they score the goals and keep the clean sheets. They are the ones that press and make the passes. So, the game of football belongs to the players.

“Huge congratulations to the players for the incredible commitment, dedication and the hard work that they put in. Without them, there is no Coach of the Year award.”

