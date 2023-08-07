Downs send a warning to other teams

The DStv Premiership is back in full swing, and reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns have sent a stern warning to the other 15 teams, saying “catch us if you can”.

Sundowns opened their league account with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday.

Goals from striker Peter Shalulile and new South American signing Lucas Ribeiro were enough to ensure that Masandawana walked away with three points.

It was a highly contested encounter as both sides took the game to each other. There was drama galore as referee Skhumbuzo Gasa popped out two red cards on both ends, and glimpses of quality occasionally showed football lovers that they are up for an exciting season ahead.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena admitted the result was difficult and is anticipating a tough season ahead. “The first game of the season is always difficult, there are still a few cobwebs. There is still a bit of anxiety,” Mokwena said.

The Brazilians will now shift their attention to a new-look Kappa-sponsored Kaizer Chiefs when they cross swords at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Amakhosi will host a flamboyant Morgan Mammila-led Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this afternoon.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.