Downs star player Neo Maema reflects on a successful season

Mamelodi Sundowns’ attacking midfielder Neo Maema has taken the opportunity to reflect on his journey at the club since his arrival at the start of the 2021/22 season.

Comparing his first season with the 2022/23 season, Maema shared thoughts on the difficulties he faced along the way.

“It was a very difficult season, I embraced all the good things that happened. It was a better season unlike my first season when I joined the club,” he shared.

“We did very well as a team, we lost fewer games and broke a lot of records.”

On his overall performance, the talented left-footed playmaker expressed satisfaction with his growth and development at Chloorkop, highlighting the invaluable experience gained in his debut season.

Billy, as he is fondly known by his fans, also revealed how this season’s challenges will help improve his game.

“Regarding the difficulties I faced this season, I’d say its more about adapting quicker into the games like the CAF Champions League, the cup games, and how fast the games were coming up.

“I would like to adapt quicker and make sure that I play to the best of my abilities to help the team move forward. Those are the types of things I want to change from this season. Hopefully next season I will be better.”

Maema has quickly established himself as a key figure in the Brazilians’ attacking force, making 24 appearances in league matches and 10 in the Champions League.

He cited the experience gained in Champions League matches as one of his unforgettable moments this season, and said he is determined to reach new heights.

“My highlight was when we celebrated winning the league with seven games to go. The other one was to play in the CAF and actually doing very well,” he said.

“My goals for next season are to put more goals in the back of the net. I still need to watch my games and make sure I get those stats up, those goals and assists, to help the team.”

