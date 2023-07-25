Ellis explains why keeper Kaylin Swart was chosen over Dlamini

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has provided insight on why Kaylin Swart was picked over first-choice keeper Andile Dlamini during their heartbreaking defeat to Sweden.

Banyana lost their Fifa Women’s World Cup opener 2-1 to Swedes on Sunday morning.

Ellis’ charges were on the brink of securing their first ever point in the Fifa Women’s World Cup against third-ranked Sweden during a Group G opening encounter.

However, they lost the game in the dying minutes of the game when Amanda Ilestedt scored with a towering header to break South Africans’ hearts.

After the defeat, Swart was subjected to social media backlash and criticism, with many questioning the decision to field her.

Ellis said she is delighted with the way her players executed the game plan.

“We knew that we are a team that also plays from the back, and we needed players that were good on the ball and also defensively good,” said Ellis.

“We knew that if we were in trouble, Kaylin would kick us out of trouble. She did this on many occasions and that is why we made those changes.

“As I said, we have been training with those changes for a long time just to make sure everyone understands the game plan.

“We had cover in every position and who would come on if we needed to change the system.”

The team will travel to Dunedin to prepare for their encounter against Argentina on Friday – a side that also succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat in their opener against Italy on Monday.

It will be a must-win clash for both sides, as a victory will put them in a strong position to make it past the group stages.

Banyana will play their final group stages game against second-placed Italy on August 2.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.