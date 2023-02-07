Every player in Sundowns squad is important – Mokwena

Every player in Mamelodi Sundowns squad is important, head coach Rulani Mokwena has said, amid speculation that Andile Jali, Lesedi Kapinga and Bradley Ralani, among others, are planning to leave the club next season.

Speaking to the media during the 2023 Nedbank Cup match preview against Richards Bay on Monday, Mokwena disputed allegations that there are “fringe players” in his squad.

“Everyone in our squad is very important, every player in our squad is an important player – part of the team and at any time we can use them,” he said.

“They are [all] registered with the PSL [Premier Soccer League]. They are still at Mamelodi Sundowns because they have contractual obligations to be a part of the team, and they want to be a part of the team. We don’t keep players who don’t want to be a part of the team.

“Therefore, everybody wants to be there to fight for their place and play. So, we try our best to put the best team that we consider good enough to be able to win, and anyone within our squad of 36 is good enough to represent this badge.”

The Brazilians are preparing for a busy schedule ahead, starting with a clash against Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal in the CAF Champions League fixture at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

Tonight, Mokwena is expected to rotate his squad against Richards Bay when the two sides meet in the Nedbank Cup round of 32. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

