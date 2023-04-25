Fatigued Sundowns shift focus to domestic football

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau is eager to get back to winning ways when they host Richards Bay at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Sundowns will be back in league action after they humiliated Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad 4-1 in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Sunday.

Mudau said the team is fatigued by the long trip from north Africa but vowed that they will go all out to ensure they walk away with maximum points.

“We are [feeling] a bit tired, but we have a serious game coming on Tuesday,” Mudau said.

“The mentality from the boys is positive, we must win. We have been drawing and losing, so we need to bring the team back [to winning ways].

“Richards Bay are a good side but if we can go to this game with the right mentality and energy, we can win it.

Masandawana have been blowing hot and cold since it was announced a month ago that they have successfully defended their league title still with few games to play.

Since the announcement, they have drawn three games and suffered a shock Nedbank Cup quarterfinal exit when they lost 2-1 to Stellenbosch FC over a week ago.

Sundowns go up against a Richards Bay side that is desperate for points to move further up the table to avoid a relegation scare.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

