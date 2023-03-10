Feel good factor returns at Old Trafford after 4-1 win

English giants Manchester United returned to winning ways when they thumped Real Betis 4-1 in the Europa League round of 16 first leg at Old Trafford Stadium on Thursday night.

United responded in a positive way after coming back from an embarrassing 7-0 defeat to archrivals Liverpool last weekend.

The Red devils started the game on the front foot when on-form Marcus Rashford struck early in the game and put the home side ahead in the sixth minute.

Rashford registered his 26th goal of the season in all competitions, to continue his impressive run of form.

However, Betis responded in the 32nd minute when Ayoze Perez struck from outside the box to silence the home supporters and head into the break all square.

United manager Erik Ten Hag must have said something to his charges, as his side came back stronger in the second half, creating a number of goal-scoring opportunities.

The visitors held their own until Brazilian Antony pulled his trademark curler and found the top corner in the 52nd minute, leaving goalkeeper Claudio Bravo with no chance but to turn, look and admire.

Captain Bruno Fernandes and striker Wout Weghorst also got into the score sheet to put the game to bed, leaving the Spanish side to launch a fight back in the second leg at the Benito Villamarin Stadium next week Thursday.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

