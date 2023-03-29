Five Bafana players who stood out against Liberia

It was a scrappy win but a victory nonetheless, as Bafana Bafana qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to be hosted by Ivory Coast in January 2024.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Bross will have a long remainder of the year ensuring that his side is well-prepared to compete with the best on the continent.

South Africa were expected to ease past a 150-ranked Liberian side that has never competed in the Afcon before, and it goes without saying that the South Africans should have put the game to bed in the first leg.

However, the level of complacency in front of goal and certain players not coming to the party had supporters on the edge of their seats.

Despite Liberian coach Antsumana Keita oozing confidence that his side would go all the way to qualify for the continental competition at the expense of Bafana, Broos had enough quality to emerge victorious.

Here are five players who stood out for Bafana:

Zakhele Lepasa

SuperSport United loanee striker Zakhele Lepasa is one of unlikely sources that stepped up and scored the opening goal for Bafana to help secure qualification.

Thapelo Morena

Mamelodi Sundowns full-back Thapelo Morena was instrumental on the right position, covering a lot of distance in defence and attack. Morena started ahead of Nyiko Mobbie in the first leg, who also put on a shift in Monrovia on Tuesday.

Sphephelo Sithole

Sphephelo Sithole bossed the midfield in the second leg, utilising his big stature to his full advantage in winning the midfield duals.

Mihlali Mayambela

Mayambela probably scored the all-important goal that booked South Africa a spot in the Afcon, after he finished the move he had started.

Mothobi Mvala

Mvala is arguably one of the most underrated players in the country. He was crucial in the heart of the Bafana defence alongside Siyanda Xulu.

Bafana will host Morocco in their last Group K encounter in June, with the venue yet to be confirmed.

