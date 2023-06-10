Football fraternity reacts to passing of Clive Barker

The South African football fraternity is mourning the sad passing of legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker, who died at the age of 78 after battling with cancer on Saturday.

The Barker family confirmed his death via a statement, saying that the legendary coach fought a brave battle and is now at peace.

“Clive will be remembered by South Africans for his role in helping to bring a nation together around the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, but for us he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed,” read the statement.

“We have been overwhelmed by the enormous outpouring of love and support for Clive since he was first diagnosed with LBD, and this is a testament to the coach, friend, and mentor he was to not only several generations of footballers, but also anyone who crossed his path in the sport he so dearly loved.

“We will provide details of the memorial service in the coming days and ask the family’s privacy be respected at this very difficult time.”

To a Giant & Legend of South African Football💔💔 Thank you Uncle Clive for everything you have done for our Country. You bought happiness & joy to everyone you met. Your legacy as a legend & gentleman of South African Football will forever life in our hearts❤️🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/t35RieAIft — Steve Barker (@Barker_Stevee) June 10, 2023

The PSL is deeply saddened by the passing of legendary former Bafana Bafana coach, Mr. Clive Barker. A moment of silence will be observed in his honour at both remaining Promotion Play-off fixtures. The PSL sends heartfelt condolences to the Barker family, and the football… pic.twitter.com/Wht74E7b7S — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) June 10, 2023

Our deepest condolences to the families, friends and football fraternity for the sad loss of former @BafanaBafana coach, Clive Barker. 🕊 A legend to us all. You’ll be missed by so many. 💙 May your soul Rest In eternal Peace.#MatsatsantsaUnified pic.twitter.com/VlinJivVGT — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) June 10, 2023

Former government spin doctor Mayihlome Tshwete said: “Rest in peace to the icon Clive Barker, thank you for improving our social fibre through sports.”

Swallows FC deputy chairperson and SAFA NEC member Solly Mkhabela said: “We have lost a football legend, a coach of great stature who put our country on the map in 1996.

“Through Clive Barker’s guidance, many countries around the world, recognised South Africa. May the soul of Clive rest in eternal glory.”

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said: “He was an asset to our nation and among those that have built bridges of hope when we needed such. May his great soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends.”

The Dog, as he was affectionately known, is the only coach to guide Bafana to continental glory and won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 1996 after beating Tunisia 2-0.

He will be dearly missed and remembered by many for his famous ‘flying’ celebration, where he would run around the side of the pitch with his arms wide open.

Outside of the national team, Barker coached Santos, Manning Rangers, Bush Bucks, Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United amongst others, winning the Coca-Cola Cup with AmaZulu in 1992.

