Foster to play in Premier League after Burnley promotion

South African-born striker Lyle Foster will be raising the SA flag high in England’s topflight next season, after his side Burnley secured promotion to the English Premier League.

Burnley beat Middlesbrough 2-1 during their Championship league encounter at the Riverside Stadium on Friday night.

The Clarets went into the game knowing that a victory would mathematically confirm their promotion after third-placed Luton Town dropped two points following a goalless draw against Millwall earlier in the afternoon.

The runaway leaders have been a marvel to watch under the tutelage of former Manchester City and Belgium captain Vincent Kompany, who led Burnley to an instant return to the Premier League after they were relegated last season.

Foster joined Burnley after penning down a four-and-a-half-year deal from Belgian outfit KVC Westerlo, in what is the most expensive deal in the history of SA football.

The 22-year-old will be the first Bafana Bafana international to play in the EPL after Al Ahly’s Percy Tau, who played for Brighton & Hove Albion most recently.

With seven games to go and 11 points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United, Kompany’s side will be looking to add a cherry on top and clinch the Championship crown, come end of the season.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author