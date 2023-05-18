Gallants focus on surviving relegation after disappointing CAF exit

Following a disappointing end to their heroic CAF Confederations Cup campaign, Marumo Gallants will now focus on surviving relegation in the DStv Premiership.

Gallants crashed out of the continental competition after losing 2-1 (4-1 aggregate) to Tanzania Premier League champions Young Africans at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Wednesday night.

Coach Raymond Mdaka congratulated the opposition, saying they rued their missed opportunities in the first-half.

“They did their homework very well. They started sitting back, knowing that they have got speed to rely on the counter-attacks,” Mdaka said.

“The first few minutes we were able to manage that, until we conceded the first goal after giving the ball away on our own half.

“The second one was also on a counter-attack, where they relied on the speed of their striker, because they realised the weakness in our defence in terms of speed.

“Besides that, I think the boys played well to get to this stage, we just couldn’t bury our chances in the first-half. So, hard luck to the boys, we did our best.”

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa dropped to the relegation zone after Maritzburg United rescued a crucial point when they held Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening.

Gallants will need nothing less than three points when they face Swallows FC for them to maintain their top-flight football status.

However, it will not be an easy outing at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday because they will be facing a revived Swallows FC side that is gunning for a top-eight finish.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa