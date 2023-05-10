Gallants on the ropes after Yanga defeat

Marumo Gallants have a mountain to climb if they still harbour any chances of progressing to the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup after they were defeated 2-0 in the first leg by Young Africans in Tanzania on Wednesday afternoon.

The game was played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania and the second leg has been penciled for the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on 17 May.

Gallants, who surprised all and sundry by reaching this stage of the tournament, will have to overturn the two-goal deficit in South Africa for them to make history and reach the finals. They have had a Cinderella run in the tournament and some tribulations along the route and it will be interesting as to what plan they have for the second leg fixture. Young Africans are also building a reputation and establishing themselves as growing force in CAF club competitions.

Playing in front of their vociferous home supporters, Yanga, as the Tanzanians are fondly known, had to sweat for their victory against the determined South Africans. Gallants scored in the early stages of the match, but Letsie Koapeng’s goal was disallowed for off-side.

After the scare, Yanga regrouped, and Stephane Aziz of Burkina Faso sent the home crowd into wild celebrations after he put the ball past the visitor’s goalkeeper Washington Arubi to make it 1-0.

In referee’s injury time former Orlando Pirates striker Bernard Morrison made it 2-0 and that goal has now made Gallants’ title hopes more difficult. But Gallants have been very brave throughout the season and they are capable of catching and upsetting Yanga in Rustenburg.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

